A missing woman's dead body was found in a shipping container near the 1-55 by the Mississippi River.

The woman is believed to be a mother of three children and a wife of a pastor from Leawood Baptist church. According to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, the woman's body has yet to be positively identified on Wednesday.

The woman, Marilane Carter, was known to be on her way to seek mental care. Approximately driving 650 miles, Carter was lost with no help. The vehicle was inside an unlocked shipping container in a field of gravel road and her identification such as credit cards were found.

The Frittenden County Sheriff's office stated Marilane likely died from asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning based on initial evidence.

According to Fox News, the head Detective spoke he is unsure why she would check-in the hotel for 3 hours.

Throughout the devastating death of Marilane Carter, the Leawood Baptist Church shared the loss of the loved one on their website.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we share that Marilane Carter has passed away. Her vehicle and body were found Tuesday in the West Memphis area. Law enforcement says that foul play is not suspected. Please keep Pastor Adam and the children in your prayers. Many of you have already been asking if there is anything else you can do to help the family at this time. The best thing that we can do right now is pray for them. They don't have any immediate physical needs. If that changes, we'll be sure to let the LBC Faith Family know."