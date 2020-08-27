Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips shares his own beliefs to the art community.

Phillips is known for being assigned to make a rainbow-themed cake for the LGBTQ organization. However, Phillips believes that he can express his own opinion and deny to make the cake for them due to his beliefs. He believe artists can freely express whatever they want no matter what others in the community or in the halls of government feel or if they disagree with the expression.

According to the report, the local attorney purposely called Jack Phillips cake shop to request a custom pink and blue cake that would celebrate a gender transition. The same attorney contacted him again a few months later to request a cake depicting Satan smoking marijuana.

Jack Philips states the messages aren't expressible and continues to encourage many artists that nobody should be forced to create or express a message he or she disagrees with.

Philips wishes to see Artistic Freedom as a creative professional as he sends out a message to all believers and artists that their own thoughts are valued the most.

"More than 25 years as a cake artist, I've kept a simple policy: I serve everyone, but I cannot create cakes that express every message or celebrate every event."

"As is true for many creative professionals, there are some messages I cannot express through my custom art no matter who asks for them because doing so would violate my core beliefs."

"While the views behind such decisions may vary depending on the artist, the principle protecting them is the same: Every person has the right to peacefully live and work consistent with his or her deepest beliefs."

According to Jack Phillips, a fellow cake artist, April Anderson agrees with his motion. April received an online order for a cake that expressed a message she doesn't agree with. The cake was ordered by a lesbian who was celebrating same-sex marriage.

Jack Phillips stated

"April has the freedom to choose the messages she will express through her custom cakes, and no government official should be able to force her to go against her conscience."

Phillips went onto say "I've faced the situation that April faced, and I came to the same conclusion: I couldn't create a cake that expressed a message that went against my beliefs. So I politely declined the request, while explaining that I would be happy to sell or create other items for the customer."