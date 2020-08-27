As of today, human trafficking has been increasing even throughout the pandemic. Prominent evangelicals reach out to the first daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump to adhere to federal anti-trafficking law in its treatment of unaccompanied migrant children.

Many believers believe the government can make a change to minimize any public health concerns without disregarding the life-saving protections guaranteed. Evangelicals are currently waiting for a voice from the White House regarding human trafficking and take action.

According to ABC, Americans urge Ivanka Trump to "use your significant influence within the administration" to help end the suspension of a federal anti-trafficking law that had provided safeguards for unaccompanied children who cross the border. In concern, many individuals state children are a major priority and so we must protect them at all costs. The AP reported the administration has detained migrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them rather than moving them to facilities under the supervision of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals stated they must stand up for human trafficking matters upon children.

"We must not allow COVID-19 to serve as a pretext for abandoning our national commitment to standing for vulnerable children and against the scourge of human trafficking."

"Our faith compels us to speak up for these children."