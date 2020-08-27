Throughout the global pandemic, there have been many issues on abortion bans and abortion support. Chloe Cark, an Iowa State University professor threatened students to take leave if they oppose 'Black Lives Matter' and abortion in the syllabus as she labeled the argument as a 'GIANT WARNING.'

According to the student's syllabus, the professor noted, "you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn't deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously."

As the syllabus was made, the students burst out of frustration on how they aren't able to freely express their own thoughts and arguments. The university described the syllabus as "inconsistent" with its commitment to the First Amendment.

Washington News stated the Professor was forced to relearn the school's free speech policies after her course syllabus initially warned students about the arguments.

In shock, Iowa State University apologized for not being able to manage professors correctly as the State explained students are freely able to express their viewpoints in their speech.

After the incident, Iowa State University has promoted the organization upon George Floyd's death and the dean issued a 'BLM' statement that pledged a critical examination of their own policy to ensure the students are freely equitable.