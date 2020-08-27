Relating with the Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips, there have been multiple cases where other Christians have freely expressed their opinion to not invent art that supports the LGBTQ.

In Kentucky, a young Christian Chelsey Nelson, who is a photographer denied working a photoshoot for a same-sex wedding because of her faith. According to the Christian legal firm, Alliance Defending Freedom, photographers are able to freely refuse to photograph celebratory about same-sex weddings.

A federal judge in Kentucky has ruled that the city of Louisville cannot force a Christian photographer to work same-sex weddings because the "Constitution does not require a choice between gay rights and freedom of speech."

The Court also informed, "Just as gay and lesbian Americans cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth, neither can Americans with a deep faith that requires them to do things passing legislative majorities might find unseemly or uncouth."

The court denied the city's request to throw out the lawsuit. In February, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest with the court supporting Nelson and her artistic freedom.

ADF informed the State, "It should concern everyone who values the rights we have in America to live and work consistently with our beliefs free from government punishment."

In America, individuals are freely able to express their beliefs with 'freedom of religion.'