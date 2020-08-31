The 3rd night of the Republican National Convention was filled with numerous emotional testimonies and speeches by individuals who believed the country should vote for President Trump in the next presidential election.

The first speech was given by Tera Myers, a School choice advocate; and a mother to Samuel, her son born with Down Syndrome. After Myers having ignored suggestions of abortion from doctors, she praised President Trump as she was "thankful that President Trump values the life of the unborn." Tera Myers also recalled the President telling her, "wonderful job, mom," and "your son is amazing." She spoke to President Trump's willingness to give Samuel "an equal seat at the table."

Clarence Henderson, a civil rights activist, shared a pre-recorded video during the RNC. Henderson began with a recollection of his life during the civil rights movement. He then stated that "Donald Trump truly cares about black lives," referring to the record number of jobs created for the black community, the investments driven into black neighborhoods with tax incentives, and the criminal justice reform that released many incarcerated black citizens.

We also heard from Chen Guancheng, a blind Chinese dissident. He explained how the Chinese Community Party has prosecuted, beaten, and arrested him for speaking against China's one-child policy. He later escaped, to be given shelter at the American embassy in Beijing. Guancheng showed great appreciation for President Trump and America while calling for "other countries to join [President Donald Trump] in this fight," against China's Communist Party.

Next to share their story was Sam Vigil, a widower who lost his wife in a senseless shooting in his driveway last November. His wife was killed while in her car before the perpetrators drove off. After spending 8 months without any news, President Trump's Operation Legend in July helped arrest five men in connection to the shooting within days after the FBI took over the case.

The final notable speech was given by Sister Deirdre "Dede" Byrne, who is also a retired army officer who served 29 years. She spoke on behalf of the unborn, labeling them as "the largest marginalized group in the world." She continued to speak against abortion and "a legislative agenda that supports or even celebrates destroying life in the womb." She shared that the laws we live by "define how we see our humanity."