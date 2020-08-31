On August 16, the Bishop of the Sierra Leone Area of The United Methodist Church passed away from a road accident outside Freetown. According to Phileas Jusu, the Bishop was on his way to attend a funeral service for Rev. Edward Kamara.

Bishop Yambasu, the founder of the Child Rescue Centre in Sierra Leone, was the president of the Africa College of Bishops and elected Chancellor of the University. He had endless love and passion for the church and focused mainly on Christian education and youth ministry.

Born in southern Sierra Leone, Bishop Yambasu studied at United Methodist mission schools. According to the Council of Bishops, he was elected a bishop of The United Methodist Church in 2008 and installed in 2009. He would have turned 64 on August 24.

The sudden departure of Bishop Yambasu has broken many hearts as many are yet devastated from the incident. Bishop Samuel Quire wishes upon healing for The United Methodist family and Bishop's family.

"Our hearts are broken, and we're devastated by this sudden departure of Bishop Yambasu. This is a great blow to the people called United Methodists! It is our hope and prayers that God will comfort the family in particular and The United Methodist family at large. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

It is reported that Bishop Yambasu is survived by his wife, Millicent, and their five children - Rebecca, Adima, John, Emmanuel, and Elizabeth.







