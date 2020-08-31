Hospitals in China's Xinjiang directed to perform late-term abortions to kill newborn babies a way to enforce the communist country's family planning rules.

According to RFA, the babies born alive were taken from their parents, killed, and discarded like trash. It was stated by workers that hospitals face a major punishment if they don't comply with the law.

"They wouldn't give the baby to the parents. They kill the babies when they are born. It is an order that has been given from above. It is an order that has been printed and distributed in official documents. Hospitals get fined if they don't comply, so of course, they carry this out."

"There were babies born at nine months who we killed after inducing labor."

Dr. Finley with Newcastle University in the U.K expressed the matter in China is 'genocide.'

"It is not an immediate, shocking, mass killing on the spot type genocide, but its a slow, painful, creeping genocide."

The Associated Press reported women were forced to have pregnancy checks, receive birth control, or have an abortion due to the communist population.

One of the incident experiencers, Bumeryem expressed her depressing moment with forced abortion to RFA as she states her baby was a boy and if he was alive, he would be 15 years old.

She added, "There were women in even worse situations than mine. I lay in my bed and cried."