Vernon Jones, a Pro-Trump Georgia Democratic Representative from the RNC last week, is calling on Democrats to open hearings on the widespread unrest that has intensified after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jones was accosted by an unruly group of anti-Trump protestors and agitators. The mob yelled a variety of obscenities, including racial slurs, while being held back by a group of police officers. Jones appeared on Fox News on Friday and called on prominent Democrats, including Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer to "come out and denounce this hatred, this vitriol, condemn Black Lives Matter and then Antifa." Jones went on to specify that "Congress should hold hearings ... and hear testimonies from those of us who are being attacked. It should also do a thorough investigation to see who's funding ... these professional domestic terrorists, and they should be held accountable."

Jones' claim that the agitators were being paid echoed the sentiments of Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky, who was harassed with his wife by a group of agitators after leaving the White House on Thursday night. Both Paul and Jones called for swift action in response to the unruly mobs.

Paul called for the FBI to make arrests while Jones said that Congress should pass a law making it a hate crime to attack somebody based on their political beliefs.Jones specified about the Black Lives Matter movement: "What it showed to me is that Black lives don't matter because I am a Black person, I am a Black life, so the hypocrisy that Black Lives Matter showed me right there, and verified and validated what I'd already been saying, is that Black lives don't matter."

Jones has drawn criticism for casting votes for George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, which Democrats say indicates that Jones is not a true liberal. Jones responded by saying, "This is not about voting because the same thing could happen to any one of them, Black or Democrat. Doesn't matter. This is about peoples' First Amendment. And this is about citizens' safety. Every citizen's safety."

Jones went on to criticize NBA players for boycotting their games to protest systemic racism as well as speak in support of President Trump's record of helping Black Americans through HBCU funding, prison reform and school choice.

To conclude, Jones remembered to thank police officers for protecting him from the unruly mob of agitators.