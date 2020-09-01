First Lady Melania Trump made comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, showing empathy & sympathy for the lost loved ones.

On Tuesday, the lectern was held in the White House at Rose Garden as she spoke about her immigrant upbringing and her belief in the American dream. Melania Trumps showed sympathy and love for family and friends who are in critical conditions, financially struggling, and have lost loved ones.

"I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one. My prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know that you are not alone."

Within the speech, Melania Trump also warns about Joe Biden's votes and encourages voters to vote for Donald Trump. She also talks about how the nation was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 'The Black Lives Matter': George Floyd who died under the knee of a white policeman in Minnesota.

She speaks, "I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals. I ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin."