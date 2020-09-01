Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Virginia celebrates its 150th year in the Winchester community. The church is known to have one of the largest congregations of any church in the Winchester area. The church maintained roughly about 3,200 families and 10,000 members. The Church was dedicated on July 18, 1870, and remains until today.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches have faced hardship or legal actions for re-opening their doors to hold in-person service. The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church remains strong and bold throughout the pandemic and wishes to see confession and prayer. The church community's engagement also remains faithful and repeated to be strong.

Anthony-price, a church member stated, "We've got a strong bulletin, we have a website, a strong social media presence."

Throughout social media, The Church has been engaging among members and have been updating service hours, online activities, and prayer events.

"Good day Sacred Heart family. We pray you are all staying safe and healthy! We will be streaming a live Mass tomorrow!"

"This historic occasion (150th celebration) provides us all with a wonderful opportunity to show our support for the parish here at Sacred Heart and also for the whole Archdiocese. We will be developing a journal to commemorate the 150th anniversary to include a variety event."

The church's 150th-anniversary dedication shows faith, leadership, and hard work to overcome all power and fears among any situation and maintain the grounds. Many individuals show respect, love, and support throughout the pandemic as they look forward to the biggest change.