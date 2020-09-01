The biblical-era fortress, which dates back to the 12th century B.C., was discovered in Israel. Israel Antiquities Authority reported that the 3,200-year-old fortress was likely built by the ancient Canaanite civilization to protect against Philistine invaders.

The fortification measures 59 feet by 59 feet with watchtowers in each of its four corners. Pottery vessels, likely used in religious rituals, were also discovered in the fortress' former rooms. In the middle of the fortress, there was a central courtyard paved with stone slabs.

Israel Antiquities Authority Archaeologists Saar Ganor and itamar Weissbein stated that "the fortress we found provides a glimpse into the Geopolitical reality described in the Judges book, in which the Canaanites, Israelites and Philistines are fighting each other." The two Archaeologists added that "in this period, the land of Canaan was ruled by the Egyptians and its inhabitants were under their custody." However, the Egyptians left the land of Canaan in the middle of the 12th century BC, which left the Israelites and the Philistines and that "led to a series of violent territorial disputes."

Israel is discovering more of their ancient histories. An ancient soap factory was recently found in the Negev desert. In another project, hidden underground chambers dating back 2000 years were also discovered near the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Also, an Iron Age temple complex was found near Jerusalem.