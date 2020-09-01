The Philippines is still struggling to rid their nation of ISIS influence.

Over the week, 14 people were killed and 78 others were injured after the two bombs exploded in Jolo, Sulu. The first bomb detonated at the main street in the town of Jolo in Sulu province, about 621 miles from Manila. It is recorded that at least five soldiers and four civilians were killed. The second bomb was carried out by a female suicide attacker who detonated herself with others who were around her.

Jolo is currently known to be in a serious lockdown. One of the villains who lives a couple of meters away stated it was very heartbreaking to see dead children and women scattered in the plaza. He also stated they gathered many people to donate much-needed blood for the injured who were brought to the hospital.

Philippine military officials say Muslim militants allied with the Islamic State group have set off a powerful motorcycle explosive followed by a suicide bombing.







