The lawsuits regarding the COVID-19 policies between Los Angeles County and Pastor John MacArthur's Grace Community Church are still underway.

As of August 28th, the county has issued a letter stating that land used as a parking lot by Grace Community Church since 1975 will be evicted as of October 1st. Jenna Ellis, a representative of Thomas More Society and attorney for Grace Community Church, commented that the actions taken by the county is retaliation for the church's decision to hold indoor service.

Ellis went on to say, "In America, we have a judicial system to ensure that the executive branch does not abuse its power, and Grace Community Church has every right to be heard without fear of reprisal. The Democrats' message to Americans is clear-if you don't bow to every whim of tyranny, the government will come after you. The Church has peacefully held this lease for 45 years and the only reason the County is attempting eviction is because John MacArthur stood up to their unconstitutional power grab. This is harassment, abusive, and unconscionable."

Since last month, Grace Community Church has been holding indoor service going against Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 mandates. As a result, the county has repeatedly tried to issue restraining orders against the church to close its doors. Besides this, officials have also threatened Pastor MacArthur with fines and the possibility of arrest if he does not comply.

Last week however, a judge ruled in favor of Grace Community Church stating that the restraining order did not meet statutory requirements. The next hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for September 4th.

Pastor John MacArthur added onto the matter stating that, "Our church is not an event center. It is a family of lives who love and care for each other in very intensely personal ways," he said. "So essential to personal well-being that people rushed back as soon as they could. The utter unnecessary deprivation of all our people by completely shutting down the mutual love and care that sustains our people in all the exigencies, pressures and challenges of life, was cruel."