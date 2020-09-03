An unknown person painted a large mural that reads "Baby Lives Matter" at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.

The mural was seen and recorded from above by WBTV. The station then reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to inquire about the department's response to the mural. The department responded on Wednesday and reported that CMPD officers went to South Torrence Street responding to a call regarding vandalism in the street. According to the police, the incident is being investigated and they have also notified the Charlotte Department of Transportation. The mural has since been removed as of September 1, 2020.

Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sent this statement to WBTV: "Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and our Charlotte health center staff remain focused on providing high-quality, affordable health care to everyone who walks in our doors, particularly as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our community.

This attempt by anti-abortion extremists to co-opt the language of the Movement for Black Lives is shameful and offensive to the fight for racial justice in Charlotte. We are proud to stand with the leaders on the front lines fighting against racism and systemic oppression, including the right for every person to have access to sexual and reproductive care."