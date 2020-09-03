Riots have broken out amidst recent anti-police demonstrations in Kenosha.

The riots followed the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that officers were notified that "a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises."

After two failed arrest attempts with a taser, the officers shot Jacob Blake 7 times in front of his children once he managed to lean into his car. It was later verified that Blake possessed a knife, which has been recovered from within the vehicle. On September 1, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha in areas affected by the riots. After his visit, President Trump held a conference to determine the best approach to repairing damages. The Trump Administration will provide $1 million to the Kenosha Police Department to better defuse riots and disorder.

It will additionally give $4 million to specifically aid small businesses that have suffered due to the riots alongside $42 million for statewide law enforcement efforts.

During the conference, President Trump made it clear that he stands with police during this time of civil unrest. He declared, "Reckless far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist." He also went on to state, "they may be there for 15 years and have a spotless record. And all of a sudden, they're faced with a decision. They have a quarter of a second ... to make a decision."

President Trump recently also showed support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old shooter that killed two and injured another in Kenosha on August 25. The President stated during a White House press conference, "He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like, and he fell and then they very violently attacked him."