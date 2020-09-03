Pope Francis made his first public appearance on Wednesday after the country went into lockdown due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, which started six months ago.

The Vatican delayed all crowded public activities and urged followers to comply with public health orders and safety requirements during the pandemic. Pope Francis addressed a crowd of 500 Roman Catholics, who were all wearing masks and socially distanced in the Vatican's San Damaso courtyard.

The Pope recalled the explosion in Beirut a month ago and called for his followers to spend a day in prayer and fasting for the lives lost and the suffering of the remaining. Francis showed great sympathy for the Lebanese people as they deal with political corruption, the pandemic, and the recent tragedy that killed 190 and injured over 6,000. The pope announced the day of commemoration to be on September 4.

"One month after the tragedy that struck the city of Beirut, my thoughts are still with dear Lebanon," He shared. He went on to state that "Lebanon cannot be abandoned in its solitude," as he pleaded the international community to assist in Lebanon in any way possible.

Father Georges Breidi, a member of the Lebanese Maronite Missionary Congregation, thanked the pope and added, "We greatly need your support, and of the support of the universal church. ...we cannot continue to live like his in Lebanon."