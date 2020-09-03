During the COVID-19 season, tenants and Landlords have been financially struggling to pay rent and mortgage loans. Supporting tenants and landlords from being evicted from the property, Gov. Newsom extends the time period of evictions and provides a new ACT called 'AB3088'.

Gov Newsom stated the new laws will provide immediate protection for millions of struggling Californians worried about keeping a roof over their heads or making next month's mortgage payments.

"We remain committed to the well-being of all Californians, and only with new federal stimulus funding for landlord and renter relief can we truly and fully address the needs of all who have lost jobs or homes because of this horrible pandemic."

First, the agreement protects California renters with COVID-related economic hardship by eliminating the possibility of eviction from March 2020 through January 31, 2021, so long as the tenant makes certain declarations and partial payments going forward. Tenants are still responsible for repaying unpaid rent eventually, but it can never be the basis of an eviction.

The CA. GOV stated the agreement protects small property owners from foreclosures by adding new accountability and transparency protections, including expanding the Homeowner Bill of Rights to cover all properties from single-family homes up to four units owned by small landlords.

"COVID-19 has devastated communities across the state - from the tragedy of lives lost to the deep economic hardships placed upon those who are one paycheck away from losing their apartments or homes. Struggling renters need protection from evictions for missed rent, and property owners need relief from foreclosure. Our agreement today provides both."

It is reported that all evictions for tenants and landlords are extended to February 1st, 2021 as tenants are required to pay at least 25% of the rent each month.