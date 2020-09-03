Pastor Rick Warren's devotional talks about how one suffering can produce something of great value.

His devotions encourage believers to hold tight and stay strong because trials are only to test your faith in the Lord.

"He knows the way that I take; when he has tested me, I will come forth as gold." (Job 23:10)

Kay Warren, wife of Rick and the co-founder of Saddleback church, discusses one's faith in Jesus. Kay Warren reminds Christians that the scripture provides healing and long-lasting value that is worth more than gold. She determines if one's faith remains strong after being tested by fiery trials, it will bring one praise and glory and honor on the day when Jesus Christ is revealed to the whole world.

"These trials are only to test your faith, to see whether or not it is strong and pure. It is being tested as fire tests gold and purifies it. Your faith is far more precious to God than mere gold. (1 Peter 1:7 TLB)

Kay Warren spoke about her experience of how she gained a new ability to relate to people who suffer life-threatening illnesses.

"Gold was produced in the fire of cancer in my life, and it continues to be produced in the fire of the suffering and grief of loss that engulfs me in the death of my son, Matthew."

"I stared death in the face, and I wasn't as afraid anymore. I gained a new appreciation for the brevity of life and was more committed than ever to living each day God gives me with passion and purpose."

"In the grief and devastation of losing Mattew, I gained a more intimate walk with Jesus as I have learned how to trust Him in the darkest place I have ever been. I have an increased longing for heaven. The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is my dearest hope. I long for the restoration of broken bodies and broken minds that will take place in heaven. And in my suffering, I have learned how to comfort people in their suffering with the comfort God gives me."

"This is the gold that God has produced in my life. He can do the same in your life when you allow him to use your pain for his glory."