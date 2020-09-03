On Tuesday, Chicago police released surveillance videos of people who looted a store back in May.

The video shows dozens of people breaking into the store and taking all of the products which the store carried. The department asks for public help for identifying a group of people who were caught on the official camera. Chicago police state the electronics were stolen around 1:45 on May 31st.

Fox News reported, "many people were captured taking whatever merchandise they could find over a roughly 25- minute period. At least one person violently kicked and shattered a protective covering under a counter that housed additional items."

The footage also showed the store looking like a shell of itself with nothing left in store. It is shown that the floor was littered and it released 23 people's faces who are suspected of committing a burglary during the incident. Police state, "if you see any of these individuals, DO NOT APPROACH. CALL 9-1-1."

There is widespread damage across the world as the looting continued after George Floyd's death: "BLACK LIVES MATTER." Throughout the devastating and dangerous moments, Chicago's WBBM-TV reported there were at least 699 arrests of looting suspects with 132 officers injured, 48 shootings, and 17 homicides.

Police state they are currently in search of the suspects and reach to the public for help.

3300 block of West Chicago Avenue on May 31 (Chicago Police)