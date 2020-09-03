Two church spires on top of the Sweetest Heart of Mary Church in Detroit are finally restored after three years.

Larry Wilk told Click on Detroit that "we started in August 2017 and I'm happy to say we completed the project roughly two weeks ago." Although it has been a long time coming, Wilk volunteered for this three-year project after his 92-year-old mother demanded him to. "She contacted me three years ago, August of 2017, with some very sad news that the spires were going to be torn down. I asked her why and she said the city of Detroit had given an ultimatum to the parish to either repair the spires or do a teardown"

When Wilk started the remodeling project, he focused on keeping the same look and design of the original church built in 1892. Wilk did his best to stay consistent with the color scheme that was done when the church was first built back 130 years ago. Before Wilk started the project in 2017, he announced that the entire cost for the restoration is going to be $500,000. However, the money could not stop members of the church from supporting the project.

The members of the church wanted to see their breathtaking church spires once again. "It's important for the city of Detroit for historic preservation for our catholic faith and it's something that's really a sight to behold," said Al Sebastian, members of the church.

According to Mother of Divine Mercy - St. Josaphat & the Sweetest Heart of Mary Facebook page, "The three-year $500,000 project included two phases: Phase I was the interior structural repair of both of the 1893 steeples and Phase II addressed the exterior of the north and south spires"

The Detroit local news Click on Detroit added that "the dual spires will be dedicated on Sept. 12, 2020, at the 'Taste of the Pierogi Festival' dinner."