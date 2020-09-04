On August 27, the Dallas County District Attorney's office moved to drop It's case against Matthew Tonne, a former associate children's minister at The Village Church.

In November 2018, Tonne was arrested and charged with having indecent sexual contact with an 11-year-old child. The office of the District Attorney claimed there was "a lack of probable cause," as the victim could not properly identify Tonne as the offender. J. Mitchell Little, the complainant's attorney and partner with Scheef & Stone LLP, stated, "Our client and her family are shocked and disgusted." Little made clear that the state was "sufficiently satisfied" with the identification of Tonne previously and that his client is "ready to identify" him. He will proceed with a civil lawsuit against The Village Church, demanding $1 million for emotional distress and gross negligence.

The Village Church, the only defendant in the civil lawsuit, denied all allegations but dismissed Tonne from his position as a children's minister in June 2018. Recently, The Village Church notified its members of the dropped charges against Matthew Tonne. Tonne, himself, posted on Facebook saying, "In the midst of this time of deep sorrow and hopelessness, injustice and betrayal, there was a faithful group of friends and family who were in my corner to the end, holding me up."

The civil suit will hold its jury trial in April 2021.