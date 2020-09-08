The Grace Community Church pastor John MacArthur told Falkir Center podcast that President Donald Trump called him to thank him for his stand against California authorities who banned the indoor worship services during COVID. Pastor John MacArthur is currently in an ongoing legal battle with LA.

"He called me after the Sunday morning service and he was very gracious and said, 'I just want to thank you for taking a stand. Church is essential, and I'm glad you're doing what you're doing,'" said MacArthur sharing his conversation with the President on the podcast.

During the podcast, the pastor shared the conversation he had with the President. They talked about why certainly from a biblical standpoint, Christians should not vote Democratic. "There's no way that a Christian can affirm the slaughter of babies, homosexual activity, homosexual marriage, or any kind of gross immorality. No way we could stand behind a candidate who was affirming transgender behavior, which of course is really the 'reprobate mind' of Romans 1."

MacArthur is not the only high profile Christian who supports Trump. Franklin Graham also supports Trump and stated "I'm just asking that God would spare this country for another four years to give us a little bit more time to do the work before the storm hits, and I believe the storm is coming and you're going to see Christians attacked, you're going to see churches closed, you're going to see a real hatred expressed toward people of faith. That's coming."