Vice President Mike Pence discussed faith and abortion among other issues at Christ Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. Pence's speech was part of a "Life Wins! 2020" event held by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List.

Pence stressed the importance of family, speaking extensively about his wife and children and how important they are to his life and his political duties.

Pence began the speech by acknowledging Marjorie Dannenfelser, the President of the Susan B. Anthony List and the moderator of the event, for her staunch pro-life values and her work to advance this cause. He stressed their impact on electing and reelecting pro-life representatives and referred to the Susan B. Anthony List as "the most effective advocate for the right to life in America."

Pence additionally referenced the pro-life efforts of representatives of North Carolina, including Thom Tillis, the senator of North Carolina who is up for reelection in November. Pence then encouraged North Carolinians to elect Mark Robinson as lieutenant governor and Dan Forest as governor, saying "it's time North Carolina had a pro-life governor."

Pence's speech struck a celebratory tone; he spent much of the speech describing exactly how "life is winning" in America, due to the efforts of the Trump administration, organizations such as the Susan B. Anthony List, and grassroots campaigns of ordinary Americans.

Pence spoke favorably about the younger generation of Americans: "It's undeniable, more and more young people today are embracing life; I believe the rising generation is the pro-life generation."

He mentioned the stories of two young women who had chosen life after visiting what he called a "crisis pregnancy center." He went on to speak positively about the work going on at these crisis pregnancy centers where according to Dannenfelser over 2 million women have been helped this year.

Dannenfelser referenced appellate court appointments made by the Trump administration as some of the administration's best work. In addition, both Pence and Dannenfelser spoke positively about each other's work toward defunding Planned Parenthood.

Vice President Pence advised volunteers for the Susan B. Anthony List to have faith in neighbors, friends, and the American people.

When asked about the decisions of Democratic governors of North Carolina, New York, and Virginia, Pence condemned their actions and detailed the story of his political career, where he started as a Democrat but changed party allegiance after he "understood principles and values" once he reached college.

When speaking about Joe Biden, Pence claimed that him and Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, are calling for "historic increases in federal funding to the largest abortion provider in America." Pence additionally criticized Biden for his flip-flopping on the Hyde amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions.

Pence spoke extensively about the efforts and character of President Trump. Pence said "To know President Trump is to know someone whose word is his bond" and that Trump "says what he means and means what he says."

He gave the example of Trump's diplomatic achievements in the Middle East, "It was this president who gave his word to the American people and it was President Donald Trump who moved the embassy to Jerusalem." In addition he claimed that under President Trump was "the first time in 26 years an Arab country recognized the Jewish state of Israel."

Pence summed up the Trump administration's goals for pro-life advocacy: "Whether it be judicial appointments, whether it be working with legislators to advance the cause of life, whether it be working with great future governors.. we're gonna keep our word for life."

The moderator of the speech asked Pence about him and his wife: "what can we pray for you?"

Pence replied: "We feel those prayers everyday. I always ask people to pray for my family."

Pence went on to describe the work that the Second Lady puts toward helping veterans and advancing the pro-life cause, describing her as an inspiration for his own tireless efforts.