Francis Chan, the founder of Cornerstone Church in Simi Valley, California stated the pandemic has revealed weaknesses in a western church culture that can be addressed by using restrictions as an opportunity to go deeper with God.

Christians across the world are believed to grow and become deeply intimate with God throughout the pandemic. "Don't miss this chance." Chan pointed out how the virus is pushing churches to become missional rather than institutional. Chan believes God is using this moment of the pandemic to test our faith.

"I love this season we are in and I think every true believer does because we look at kind of the status quo and we're just hoping for a time when we are forced into action. It's almost like you're training, training, training, for something and here it is. Are we prepared or not? And it's a time where I look at it like the time when the Israelites were in the desert."

Francis Chan worries about religious freedom whether churches should be allowed to gather as they have traditionally done before the pandemic. He questions, "how affecting is the church with religious freedom when compared to places like China where the Church is persecuted."

Francis Chan strongly believes that the world is being affected due to COVID and it is a new time for awakening. He delivered a message that stated, 'the pandemic never happened in history ever and no one will know what will happen to the future.'

"I'm grateful for the people who fight for religious freedom. I'm grateful to have it. At the same time, I'm not really afraid of losing it because I look at how the Church is flourishing and how it actually looks like the Church of Scripture where there is persecution."

"I am waiting to see a pure Church where people are devoted, they're serious and they understand what it means to really follow Jesus. Then we can really be a light to the world."

In conclusion, Francis Chan encouraged believers to be engaged within the church community and fight for religious freedom. He calls for awakening and deeply shares the importance of God's presence.