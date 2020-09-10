Kanye West, husband of Kim Kardashian who struggled with mental illness such as bipolar-disorder shared his encounters with God through scripture.

The famous Hip-Hop Artist West, stated God brought him to his knees after he was hospitalized for psychiatric observation for temporary psychosis back in 2016.

"The first that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways."

Kanye stated that there are changes in his life but his faith in God remains the same. Earlier this year, Kanye also informed reporters that he was a Christian, who was 'definitely born again.' In the west of his conversion, West released an album in 2019 about his faith. The music was met with both praise and criticism. The album targeted many Christians and non-believers who wanted to encounter God through music. He stated that it is a great opportunity for one to get to know who God is through his album.

Kanye believes Christianity is a relationship between 'you' and God with no judgment in between. "I feel that the church that most people grew up on as kids had a negative environment. The greatest thing for me, as someone who is given their life to Christ, is knowing that other people have that as an anchor and a form of healing because you're talking to a person that went to the hospital and back."

Regarding his commitment to weekly services, Kanye West also appeared at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch and released his emotions. He is now working for God and he sees himself as a changed person as he tries to spread the word of God to his family. West believes individuals are imperfect yet, one must repent their sins to God. He calls his existence a 'God's calling.'

West stated at an event, "I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time. When I was at my lowest points, God was there with me. Inspiring me and sending me visions.

Kanye West donated $2 Million to the families of Ahmaud, Breonna, and George Floyd, for the 'BLACK LIVES MATTERS' movement and joined the silent march for protests and prayer. Remaining humble, many people knew Kanye was on site to join hands to send out prayers.

Lastly, he emphasizes, "Following the Bible can free us all. Jesus can set you free."