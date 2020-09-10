Jocelynn James, a woman in Alabama donated her kidney to the former police officer who put her in jail.

The retired officer known as Terrell Potter and he is instrumental in straighening the life of Jocelynn who struggled through a serious addiction. Throughout the darkness, she thanks the officer his contribution to her life.

Fox News reported, Jocelynn was able to find out Potter needed a kidney as she was looking through Facebook.

Jocelynn immediately thought to herself that the Holy Spirit was talking to her, letting her know her other kidney belongs to Potter. According to the station, Jocelynn's kidney was a perfect match for Potter. "His kidney failed. Doctors told him he faced a seven or eight-year wait for a new one. I just threw my phone down and the Holy Spirit told me right then that I had that man's kidney."

Potter was overflowing thanks towards Jocelyn for helping him to extend his life. He stated with confusion, "if you asked me 100 names of who may give me a kidney, her name would have not been on the list. It is just unbelievable that she was willing to do that. "

Currently both Jocelynn and Potter are doing well. Jocelynn thanks God for her past and states it is not a coincidence that she was able to meet Potter throughout the period of her addiction. Potter stated, "It is very humbling to have somebody willing to give you a part of their body to extend your life. Without God, there is no other way."

Both realize God works in miraculous ways where no one could predict what will happen to the future. Till the end, Jocelynn is grateful and states that it was 'God's calling.'