Cru/Campus Crusade for Christ International appointed Steve Sellers as the new President of the ministry.

Cru is an interdenominational Christian evangelism and discipleship ministry founded by Bill and Vonette Bright in 1951 committed to offering spiritual guidance, resources, and programs to share the gospel with all types of people. "I am grateful to follow in the footsteps of Bill Bright and Steve Douglass to help bring the good news of God's love and forgiveness to the world," Sellers expressed.

Sellers is currently the Executive Vice President and U.S. National Director of Cru, the other name for Campus Crusade for Christ in the U.S. "In the midst of the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs in every nation, we believe that every person needs to encounter the life-changing love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ."

In the midst of the current global pandemic and other issues occurring, the Cru's Board of Directors conducted a six-month review as a part of the selection process. "The next president of Cru faces a unique combination of challenges both in the U.S. and around the world," Barry Cannada, the Board Chairman of Cru said. "Steve demonstrates a deep and humble dependence on God, along with a track record of building a broad coalition of leaders. Therefore, we are confident that he will lead our global ministry solidly into the future."

Sellers served as National Director of U.S. Campus Ministry and Vice President of Global Campus Ministry in the past among a variety of positions. He will begin his tenure as president of Cru in early October.

Cru currently has more than 8,000 campuses worldwide and has more than 19,000 staff members over 190 countries.