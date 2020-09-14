President Trump released a short list of candidates on Wednesday for the United States Supreme Court in the case a vacancy emerged and pro-life groups are praising Trump's list.

The names of potential supreme Court nominees included Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and John Hawley of Missouri, along with District Court Judge Sarah Pitlyk, Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muñiz, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, among others. Marjorie Dannenfelser, the President of the Susan B. Anthony List and also the co-chair of Pro-Life Voices for Trump, praised the list as being "filled with all-stars."

"The list reflects the president's firm and proven commitment to only nominating Supreme Court justices who will respect the Constitution and the inalienable right to life," Dannenfelser said.

"We are confident that if a Supreme Court vacancy occurs in 2020 that President Trump and our pro-life Senate majority led by Leadr McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Graham will move swiftly to fill it."

Susan B. Anthony approved of the list and previously launched a $52 million campaign to reelect Trump.

Dannenfelser said in a statement, "It's a central issue in emphasizing that the 2020 election is the most important of our lifetimes and is why the SBA List is committed to educating 7 million voters across key presidential and Senate battlegrounds."

Another pro-life group, and reportedly the largest pro-life group in the U.S. called the National Right to Life, also announced their support for Trump's list in a statement, "Trump's expanded list of potential Supreme Court justices is laden with an impressive assembly of well-qualified men and women who would make outstanding additions to the Supreme Court, and who have demonstrated a commitment to defending the text and history of the Constritution and the principles of judicial restraint."

During President Trump's first term, Trump nominated two conservative Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, shifting the court's predominantly leftist majority to a more conservative lean. As justices are expected to retire soon, the current 2020 presidential election is crucial in determining the next president-appointed Supreme Court Justices.