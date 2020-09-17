Charles F. Stanley, the Senior Pastor of The First Baptist Church of Atlanta just announced he will retire as he informed the Church 'how great it was' to serve the Lord within the church community.

The last online service featuring Pastor Charles Stanley informed believers that Pastor Stanley had just celebrated his 88th birthday as a retirement. Serving over 50 years, Pastor Stanley sends out love to all believers and reminds them that his heart will still be upon First Baptist Church.

Pastor Charles F. Stanley stated he loved being a pastor as he passed the senior pastor position to Dr. Anthony George who served under Pastor Stanley since 2012.

The Church wrote on Facebook with honor, "Today during our live stream, Dr. Charles Stanley announced his transition to Pastor Emeritus. We are forever indebted to this man of God-not only our faithful pastor, but also a pastor to millions around the world."

Throughout the video, Dr. George thanked Pastor Stanley for his encouragement and appreciates the work he did for the Church.

"It will be your legacy, sir, that is my standard, the standard that will inspire me to always do my best with God's help for as long as God gives me to serve here."







