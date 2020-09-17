In Nashville, Tennessee, a Kroger Supermarket offered a job to a homeless woman who lived in her car after losing two jobs.

LaShenda Williams, who is now working for the supermarket showed great appreciation for the opportunity that was given to her. The supermarket stated they will take care of her and not let her live in her car any more, especially throughout the pandemic. The corporate affairs manager told Fox News, "her uplifting spirit is contagious. She has made such a positive impact on her fellow team members, and so many customers as well. We are so proud to have her as an associate."

Fox News stated Williams was unable to afford her car and was praying for a better day while she stayed overnight hungry and alone.

Williams cried out of joy when she was hired immediately at the supermarket and sends out positive energy; believes there is always hope. Williams states she works harder each day as she thanks the Kroger Supermarket for giving her a chance to live without thinking about hunger.

"When I was hungry, they fed me. When I was thirsty, they gave me. When I needed a pair of gloves, they gave it to me. These workers that I work with, are my family. They helped me. I cried in their arms and that is why I work so hard in this Kroger. It's not for me, It's for every worker here."