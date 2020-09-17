A 15-year-old teen was thrown out of public school in Tenessee for wearing a shirt that said, 'homosexuality is a sin.'

The shirt also cited Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 which states, "Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God."

The father of the teen, Rich Renkoski shared on Twitter, "It is not fair. She told me that she can't wear that shirt and other people can wear the stuff that they wear." Renkoski believes his daughter, Brielle Penkoski's Frist Amendment rights were violated as he is now 'contemplating legal action.'

Rich Renkoski added, "She was basically censored. My 15-year-old was thrown out of school for the day for wearing this shirt. #LGBT wants to trample on your #FREESPEECH rights while they cry for special rights. #WARRIORSFORCHRIST #PRIDE #HOMOSEXUALITY #BIBLE"

Penkoski strongly disagrees and is fighting againt the hate towards his bold daughter who stood up for the Christian community. Renkoski mentions on a captured video, (Twitter) "If a Christian comes up there and repeats what the Bible says, they are seen as intolerant, they are seen as hateful."

Penkoski stated America is trying to recruit kids as they try to indoctrinate students with the liberal ideology, promoting sex and sexuality, normalizing LGBT, Drag Queen culture as well as passing out birth control pills.