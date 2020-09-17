Pat Robertson, a famous evangelist appeared on his television program, 'The 700 Club, speaking about the Black Lives Matter movement' and how he feels the movement is an attempt to destroy Christianity.

To begin with, many believers and non-believers showed concerns about the movement of BLM due to the mass protests they have been holding throughout the pandemic. However, Robertson states, the BLM movement has been 'hijacked by the radicals as if they are using the label to put forth an agenda and people need to be aware.'

Robertson believes the BLM movement also targets Christians for not supporting other movements such as LGBT as if Christians are being 'racist'.

Dr. Land also shared, "The BLM organization espouses an anti-biblical definition of love, freedom, and justice, as well as opposing the nuclear family and promoting same-sex and transgender ideologies, and is a self admittedly Marxist organization."

Pastor Joel Osteen also referred to George Floyd's death as a 'turning point' for him.

Robertson explained, "Of course, Black lives matter, but the movement is seeking to obliterate the nuclear family and capsize capitalism."

A republican added, "This is a stalking horse for a very radical anti-family, anti-God agenda. We don't want to go along with a lesbian, anti-family, anti-capitalist, Marxist revolution."