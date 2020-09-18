A Public School in North Carolina removed 2 bible verses from the back of the school's planner because of 'the separation between the state and church'.

Public School Districts states that no public schools should teach religious activities in general. The printed bible verses behind the covers stated: Philippians 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' and Jeremiah 29:11 'where the Lord shares 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.' It is known that East Alexander Middle School South Baptist Church paid over thousands of dollars to print the bible verses onto the planner.

The Youth Pastor of Sulphur Springs Baptist Associate explained to Christian Post he always had contacted the school beginning of the year to 'ask them if there was anything the church can do to help them.' All Alexander County Schools decided to remove Bible verses as they stated to local media outlets, "it is an individual student's right to share their beliefs religious or otherwise, but not the public school's role to indoctrinate them with any religious teachings."

Christian Post also reported Virginia, Indiana, New Mexico, and Rhode Island schools were forced to remove bible verses and all public religious activities.