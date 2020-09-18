The Joel Olsteen led mega church, Lakewood Church said it will re-open for in- person worship.

On October 18th, one of the Megachurches in Houston led by Joel Osteen just announced the Lakewood Church will open up indoor services allowing 25% of the people to join the indoor service(The church usually holds 16,800 and will limit service to 4200 people).

Osteen stated in a press release, "For the past six months we have been consulting with medical experts here in Houston and adhering to the guidelines set by the Texas Governor and the Houston Mayor, and feel that it is the appropriate time to begin reopening the church for in-person worship services."

Throughout the pandemic, Joel Osteen has been holding services online to protect the health of the congregrents. The Lakewood Church will Follow up with a strict rule requiring the wearing of masks at all times, social distancing, temperature checks, and lastly to a reentry sign up form.

The Lakewood Church shared on Twitter: "We can't wait to welcome you back in person! Lakewood will re-open for worship services Sun, Oct. 18. We will seat 25% capacity and practice safe social distancing. You must sign up to attend at LakewoodChurch.com. If you can't make it in person, you can also tune in online!"