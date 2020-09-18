The Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar stated they are ensuring that Americans can receive a new vaccine as soon as possible.

The Associated Press reported the agencies are looking at January for the vaccination campaign. Health workers, other essential workers, and the more vulnerable will eventually receive treatment as many are looking forward to the vaccinations. The vaccination campaign assumes it will be 'much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses.'

The new COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be announced is expected two doses between 21 and 28 days apart. The playbook also encourages providers to remind patients to get the second dose. In May, the AP poll showed 20% would not get a coronavirus vaccine and 31 % were unsure. In the midst of being unsure of the vaccine, the Democrats including the vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris expressed skepticism over a vaccine if one were approved in time for November's election.

According to the HHS gov, detailed planning is ongoing to ensure rapid distribution as soon as the FDA authorizes or approves a COVID-19 vaccine. General Gustave Perna stated, "The Department of Defense is using its world-class logistical expertise to plan for distributing a safe and effective vaccine at warp speed."

"Americans can trust that our country's best public health and logistics experts are working together to get them vaccines safely as soon as possible."