At around 7 pm local time near a Metro rail station in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 2 LA County Sheriff's Deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were fired gunshots at by a gunman without warning. Both deputies underwent surgery immediately after the attack.

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in tour thoughts and prayers." the LA County Sheriffs posted on Twitter.

Upon camera footage of the scene, the LA County Sherrifs captioned, "Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation."

President Trump acknowledged the camera footage post by LA County Sheriffs and reposted, "Animals that must be hit hard!" referring to criminals like the gunman in the camera footage as "animals."

After the health conditions of the two deputies were updated on Sunday morning, Donald Trump retweeted his sons's Tweet saying, "Please pray for these two Sheriff Deputies. Their lives matter!!!" with the caption, "If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!"

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted, "We stand with our brothers and sisters at the @LASDHQ tonight. The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of the LAPD, are with the two deputies that were ambushed while sitting in this vehicle earlier this evening."

Protestors gathered outside the location of the hospital allegedly yelling "We hope they die" and while one of the protestors were getting arrested by the police, the LASDHQ forcibly grabbed, tossed, and slammed a female reporter to the ground for what they claim ignoring "repeated commands to stay back" and not identifying herself as press. Josie Huang, the female reporter who was one of the victims attacked by police has footage of her getting abused by the LASDHQ that night filmed by ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The gunman opening fire to deputies without provocation seems to be a far-fetched statement considering the statistics of harm committed by the police to civilians thus far and continuously.