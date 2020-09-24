Charles Feeney, a former billionaire and also a co-founder of airport retail, 'Duty-Free' has recently given away his wealth as he insists he couldn't be happier than before.



Feeny mentioned donating more than $8 billion to charities, universities, and the foundations of organizations has fulfilled his dream. For the past 38 years, Feeny made billions from a duty-free shopping empire and now he has finally run out of money. Charles shared that he hoped the remaining billionaires would follow his examples and use their money to help address the world's biggest problems. He exclaims that 'wealth brings responsibility.' Feeny and his wife, Helga Feeney, notified that they just celebrated with Bill Gates and the former California Governor, Jerry Brown.

Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors explained, "he's a model for us all. It is going to take me 12 years after my death to get done what he is doing within his lifetime." Bill Gates expressed Chuck took giving to a bigger extreme than anyone else. "He told me we should encourage people not to give just 50 percent but as much as possible during their lifetime. No one is a better example and it is truly amazing."

According to Forbes, It is reported that Charles Feeny donated 3.7 billion to education, $1 billion to his alma mater Cornell, $870 million to human rights, $62 million in grants to abolish the death penalty in the U.S, $76 million for grassroots campaigns supporting Obamacare, $700 million in gifts to health causes ranging from a $270 million grant to improve public healthcare in Vietnam, $176 million gifts to the Global Brain Health Institute at UCSF, and last but not least, $350 million for Cornell to build a technology campus on NYC Roosevelt island.