On Wednesday, Hurricane Sally was captured striking down on the state of Alabama.

The local authorities reported the storm affected the state and other parts of the country. More than 285,000 outages in Alabama were reported as there was various damage done to the Southern region of the US. Submerged cars and water-filled streets were of course common, as hurricane Sally remained a threat of devastating flooding along with Georgia and the Carolinas.



El-Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, a Church in Alabama was strongly affected after the steeple was ripped off the mobile roof by the high winds. Understanding the struggle, the local churches gathered volunteers and funds to help clean. Members of the church expressed the church is in need of kindness and support during the economic and financial hardships especially brought on by the pandemic. Rector Patrick Sanders stated the church gathered supplies for their belief trailer to continue going after 14 years of natural disasters. "We've never had a need to go unfunded or unmanned. Even at the last minute like this."



Alabama Deacon Scott Williams stated, 'A couple came to me and said, why don't we just get a trailer and put all kinds of material in it, from chainsaws to power tools and generators, compressors where we can just go in and if we need to start putting tarps or whatever has to be done."

