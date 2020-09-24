The U.S just-announced a ban on Chinese products.

The ban is on goods produced by government-sponsored labor forced largely on an ethnic minority group, and has gained the praise of the Southern Baptist Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. (ERLC.) Products including cotton, computer parts, hair products, and apparel, the ERLC has endorsed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that would ban products being introduced into the U.S market.

The Chinese Communist Party's decades-long, human-rights violations in Xinjiang have affected the imprisonment of more than a million Uyghur Muslims in 're-education' or concentration camps, as well as religious minorities.

ERLC director, Chelsea Sobolik stated, "The United States is sending a strong message to the Chinese government that products made through forced labor will not be tolerated." The executive commissioner, Brenda Smith also stated, "This will not turn a blind eye." The ban shows the illegal and inhumane forced labor such as modern slavery, and the disadvantages of the American workers and businesses.

"For far too long, the Chinese Communist Party has financially profited from forced labor from the Uyghur people. This reprehensible practice is a violation of human rights and must be stopped." It is stated during an event, Nury Turkel, an Uyghur and a member of the U.S Commission on International 'Religious Freedom.' Russell Moore stated, "the world will be bullied and intimidated into silence because of the power and the wealth of China."

President Trump also signed the law in June of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act and the State Department and organizations, respectively, involved in the persecution of the Uyghurs. "Extreme religious persecution and flagrant human rights violations."