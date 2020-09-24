Christian basketball star and Olympic gold medalist, Maya Moore just married a man who was in prison for over two decades.



40 year old African-American , Jonathan Irons served 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Back in 1998, at the age of 16, assumptions were stated that Irons committed a shooting. But it was found after all this time, he was innocent. After being released, Maya and Irons appeared on 'Good Morning America' and revealed their official marriage. Moore stated, "We are excited to continue this new chapter of life together. We want to announce today that we are continuing the work that we have been doing together and doing it as a married couple. We got married a couple of months ago!"

Moore stated she stepped away from her career so she could fight for Iron's justice. She also shared her wedding photos throughout Instagram. Moore opened up about her faith in Christ as she exclaimed this experience was instrumental. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Moore's godparents had a relationship with Irons through a prison ministry program in Missouri."He was imprisoned for over a decade at that point and I had been interested in learning and got to know him. Over the 13 years, we have just developed a friendship and entered into this huge battle to get him home. Over time, it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts." Moore understands that only through God could such glorious and mysterious miracles happen.



Irons stated he didn't want her to feel trapped because of his imprisonment but loved and appreciated her for her hard work. "I wanted her to feel open and have the ability to any time if this is too much for you, go and find somebody and live your life because this is hard." On the other hand, Maya Moore expressed her love for Irons saying she will be there for him.



Throughout the experience, Irons shared he has been advocating for friends who have also been wrongly convinced. Irons said in an Instagram video with Maya Moore, "Right now we are basically just trying to educate the public and get them engaged in the voting process and get them to move involved in what is going on with our country and our government in local jurisdictions, prosecuting offices around the country to have people be aware and pay attention. If you don't pay attention, things can get out of hand and become harmful to our country."



The two are continuing the 'justice win win' campaign and plans to help others who are also wrongfully convicted.

