Two famous artists, Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper just dropped a new single titled, 'born-again' on Friday morning. Targeting numerous people all across the world.

The song first opens with Justin Bieber singing, "I hear a lot about sinners. Don't think that I'll be a saint. But I might go down to the river. Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch."



The music video reached over 30 Million views online. The Artist's music addressed holiness and a born-again individual. The visuals expressed Justin Bieber running into the altar finding what is left more on Earth. The video also shows the hardships that people have to face but urges them to have hope through those difficulties. Bieber works construction and Destiny, his love interest, aids the elderly as a nurse. The pair are later evicted from their home and casts out on the street, but a good-hearted stranger, portrayed by 'That 70s Show icon Wilmer Valderrama, takes them in as a Good Samaritan would.



Throughout the lyrics, Chance The Rapper expressed, "I am a believer, my heart is fleshy, life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci when they get messy, go lefty, like Lionel Messi." Another verse goes, "The way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy."



Encouraging other individuals, Justin Bieber shared a powerful message on Instagram after dropping the album to remind that God promised everlasting life.

"Today as I watched church online, I was reminded that Jesus beat Death for you and me! HE is the savior of humanity. We are dealing with a publicity crisis. So many horrible things done in the name of religion and Jesus. The truth about Jesus is that he doesn't pick political sides, Jesus is above it all! He died for all people, he died so that whoever believes in him will not die but have everlasting life. Jesus cannot fit into your political box. Jesus is King of kings, president of all presidents and he will reign forever. He is a perfect, loving, nurturing father that is obsessed with you and I!"

