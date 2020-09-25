Friday, September 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreas cancer.



Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C less than seven weeks before Election Day. Before Ginsburg passed away, she wished she could remain a member of the court as long as she could do the job full steam. Ginsburg was known to be a senior member of the court's liberal, consistently having progressive votes regarding abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, and affirmative action.



In the midst of her death, President Donald Trump expressed, "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life." Barack Obama stated, "she's one of my favorites. I've got a soft spot for Justice Ginsburg." Obama also stated, "Over a long career on both sides of the bench, as a relentless litigator and an incisive jurist Justice Ginsburg helped us see that discrimination on the basis of sex isn't about an abstract ideal of equality."



NPR reported Ginsburg informed her granddaughter that she wanted her replacement to be appointed by the next president. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Many democrats show sorrow over her death and the conservative republicans wished the best for Donald Trump because Trump's perspective is opposite from Justice Ginsburg.



John Roberts, the Chief Justice had announced the Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature."We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

On the other hand, Mitch McConnell, the Senate leader refused to allow the Senate to vote on Barack Obama's nominee to the supreme court, as he announced, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S Senate." After all, the Court nominees received 60 votes to end any debate and allow for a confirmation vote then pushed through Trump's first nominee, Neil Gorsuch.



According to CNN, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket has been moved under the portico on the front steps for members of the public to pay their respects. Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to live in the in the US Capitol and have her casket placed in National Statuary Hall on Friday.



