The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) was prepared to help many in need in the wake of Hurricane Sally.



Volunteers across the nation continued to serve and formed a team to begin to set up operations. Florida Baptists SBDR director, Delton Beall responded to the effect and stated there will be clean up supplies provided as well as mass feeding, spiritual care, and recovery. The ministry continues to work hard sharing the hope of Christ and leaves a possible mark upon the damage and loss. "That's the amazing thing about disaster relief ministry. It gives us the opportunity to serve right alongside folks and let them know that God still cares for them."



According to the volunteers, they have served more than 93,700 hours, prepared more than 315,000 meals, and serviced more than 1,100 homes that had significant storm damage. Nearly 1,200 Gospel presentations were made as 263 people have made professions of faith in Christ. On Sept. 17th the church expected to see progress as they continued to assess the damages and begin the recovery process. Throughout the ongoing disaster, the SBDR teams responded well to the widespread damage, and the disaster relief volunteers also supported and encouraged the Baptist Church.



The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief announced on Facebook, "After a storm, there is A LOT of work to do to clean, repair, and rebuild. Thankful for all of our volunteers who bring Help, Hope, and Healing to those affected by disaster."

