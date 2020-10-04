On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to the congregation at Prestonwood Baptist Church about the responsibility of American Christians to be a light to the world.



Pompeo believes that the world should know "America's foundation as a Judeo-Christian nation. Faith in the public square is not only lawful but righteous. This faith is not only powerful, but required by the American tradition." He further quoted George Washington: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable support."



Additionally, Pompeo stated that as a leading Judeo-Christian nation, it was America's responsibility to pray. He explained, "If you hide your light in an open society like ours, that sends a terrible message to places that are more difficult." America, he believes, should be a light and role model to other countries around the world, and that the U.S. should do that through their show of faith.



Pompeo has gained many critics over the years for putting so much of his faith into his work. Just last month, Susan Rice, a former U.S. ambassador, had said "it was problematic that Mike Pompeo is overtly religious." The New York Times also stated that "No Secretary of State in recent decades has been as open and fervent as Mike Pompeo about discussing Christianity and foreign policy in the same breath."



However, Pompeo takes pride in his faith and beliefs that religion and politics are not separate. "Connecting faith to America's foreign policy is imperative. It's a good thing," Pompeo pronounced. "Don't ever give up shining the light. Don't ever walk away from an opportunity to put faith in the public square. Do walk with the Lord and keep at it. Stay true. Keep believing. All of us together, we'll make this nation a light unto the world."