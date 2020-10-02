Richard Albert Mohler Jr., President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, discussed the seismic consequences of Amy Coney Barret's nomination to the Supreme Court in an article published Monday.Dr. Mohler, according to The Economist, is "one of America's most influential evangelicals."



He began by discussing the contemporary significance of the Supreme Court, " Indeed, the Supreme Court has, over the last few decades, assumed a stature and importance not intended by the framers of the United States Constitution."



Mohler specified that, although the judicial branch has been known as the "least dangerous branch of government", the Supreme Court was thoroughly transformed by progressives with "unilateral" decisions such as Roe v. Wade or the Obergefell case of 2015.



"The Supreme Court is now an engine of social revolution in the United States-a reality that clearly dated in the public mind to a series of cases that culminated in the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973," Mohler wrote.Mohler indicated that Barrett's judicial philosophy might be an antidote for the perversion of the Supreme Court by liberals. He argued that "will serve as a justice who is committed not to a regime of rights nowhere found in our nation's governing documents, but only those rights explicitly enumerated in the Constitution."



Mohler argued that Barrett shares the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's strict textualism and originalism when interpreting the Constitution. According to the Associated Press, Barrett gained "a reputation as a Scalia clerk in the late 1990s as bright and adept at picking apart poorly reasoned arguments."



Mohler also reasoned that liberals are especially fearful of the nomination of Barrett because she is a strict constitutionalist but she also is a woman and extremely qualified, making it tricky for Democrats to oppose her confirmation.



Mohler said that although Barrett answered affirmatively about upholding precedent during her nomination hearing to become an appellate court judge, she would not be bound to always respecting precedent on the Supreme Court. According to Mohler, "A seat on the Supreme Court, however, is an entirely different matter-it is those nine justices that get to decide what precedent represents a more accurate reading of the Constitution."



With a 6-3 majority, if Barrett is confirmed, the balance of power would shift greatly toward the right, as many important cases through history have been decided with a 5-4 vote. One example offered by Mohler was the decision to make gay marriage constitutional in 2015.



Mohler told readers that Barrett's nomination has seismic consequences and should encourage Christians, even with vehement opposition from Democrats.



According to Mohler, "The situation is only becoming more interesting, minute by minute."