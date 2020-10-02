President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump just tested positive for coronavirus after going on a flight. On Thursday, Trump's close friends, Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 thinking there was a high chance Hicks 'contracted with one of the supporters.' President Donald Trump officially announced he will be quarantined.

Trump tweeted: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Conley wrote, "The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions."

Deere stated, "White house Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance."

Meanwhile, Trump worries about Hicks for testing positive. "Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Trump showed major concern as he told Fox News, "She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She's a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I'll see you know because we spent a lot of time and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know."

In May, two White House staggers, including a member of the Navy who serves as one of Trump's personal valets, tested positive for the virus, and in July a cafeteria employee on the White House ground tested positive as well. The President confirmed a fourth positive case on White House gourds last month.