Mike Pence, The Vice President of the United States just joined Franklin Graham's prayer march in Washington, D.C.

At Franklin Graham's Washington Prayer March, Pence spoke about Americans coming together in repentance and prayer. He greeted President Donald Trump whom he describes as 'a champion for people of faith, for life, and religious liberty.' Pence shared on Twitter, "SecondLady and I were truly honored to join Franklin Graham and thousands of Believers for the #PrayerMarch2020 in Washington DC today. Thank you for your prayers, America."



During the speech, Pence urged America to pray for the nation. "We want to urge you all to pray for all of those with public responsibilities in the executive branch, pray for all the members of the Congress of the United States, and pray for all the justices on the Supreme Court, including the remarkable woman that the president will nominate to fill the seat." Pence also exclaimed 'America is a nation of believers' "In the wake of a global pandemic, we urge you to pray for all of those who are struggling with loss and with serious illness, pray for our doctors and nurses, and all of those that are bringing America through these challenging times."



Regarding Trump's recent Covid-19 positive result, Mike Pence also reaches out for prayer for him and his family. "LtGovHusted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by a coronavirus."

