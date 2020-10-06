Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, John MacArthur and Grace Community Church are in another hearing after the church decided to hold indoor public worship services.

Looking to trial, A California Judge has sided with The Sun Valley- Grace Community Church which entitled to a full trial on the merits. County Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff ruled prohibiting indoor church gatherings and violating the orders. Earlier this year, John MacArthur was threatened with jail time of 6 months if he continued to hold indoor services as the Church was also fined with multiple warnings regarding the State's violation. The Thomas More Society attorney group continued to argue against the violation. The new contempt trial is expected to extend to 2021. Thomas More Society Group stated the county is 'attempted rush to judgment in its continued prosecution' and 'exercising their First Amendment rights.'

Christian News reported the Thomas More Society Special Counsel Jenna Ellis called the ruling 'significant' explaining 'no person can or should be held in contempt of constitutionally invalid order.'

LiMandri stated, "We are pleased that Judge Beckloff indicated he agreed with the major points that we made on behalf of Pastor MacArthur and Grace Community Church and we are very gratified that the judge's ruling today reflects that he appreciates the importance of the constitutionally protected rights at issue in this case."