President Donald Trump announced his 'Platinum Plan' which aimed at Black Americans on Friday, two months before Election Day.

Trump pledges to increase access to capital for African-American communities by $500 billion. Establishing the first term, the proposals make Juneteenth a federal holiday and efforts to bolster Black economic prosperity. Donald Trump compared and contrasted between his plan for the African American community and Joe Biden's proposals arguing the former vice president 'inflicted' damage on the Black community over the last 47 years. Although there were conflicts between Trump and the 'BLM' Movement, the pillars of the plan in broad terms and among other proposals said Trump would re build-up 'peaceful' urban neighborhoods with the 'highest standards', bringing fairness into the justice system.

"Expanding school choice, increasing Black homeownership and creating a national clemency project to right wrongful prosecutions and to pardon individuals who have reformed their lives."

Trump's decision appealed to black voters as he announced a plan that aims to promote opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness for African Americans. According to CNN, the 'Platinum Plan' gained attraction from the African American citizens in the United States. CNN mentioned, "Within the new 'Platinum Plan', Donald Trump offers over the next four years to increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion, create 3 million new jobs, for the black community, create 5000,000 new black-owned businesses, give black churches the ability to compete for resources for their communities, and enhance financial literacy and homeownership opportunities. Donald Trump plans to seek tax cuts to grow minority-owned businesses by hiring and investing. The Tailored' healthcare was also announced to address the 'historic disparities that we have had for so many years.

On the other hand, Joe Biden also ensured respect for Black families and offered $15,000 for first time home buyers for economic growth and improvement within the Black community.